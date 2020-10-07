William Carl Crouse

William Carl Crouse was born in Saginaw, Michigan on January 23, 1945 and passed away in his home in Wellington, Florida on October 4, 2020 after struggling with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In 1978, Bill and his bride Cecelia found their way to Palm Beach County after accepting the position of the first Director of Human Resources in the Town of Palm Beach, eventually retiring after thirty years. Along this journey he raised a daughter Jeane-Marie and son Daniel who is married to McKenzie and are now raising grandchildren, Finley Marie and Mason William. Sons Billy (Ari) of Ohio and Jimmy, together with his first grandchild Michael and Daniel were with their Dad as he "peacefully" left this world. He is survived by his brother Bob (Kathy), brother-in-law Ronnie Stelter and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was a good and faithful servant of God, an active member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a voracious reader, artist and a merchant of unsolicited wisdom.

His beloved Jeane-Marie has been waiting to mend the part of her Dad's heart that broke when she too passed away from a crushing congenital disease. Bill was also predeceased by his mom Sarah, Raymond his father, and sister Mary Rae Stelter.

The Mass of Resurrection will be held Saturday, October 10 at 2:00PM at the Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Palm Beach, Florida. A reception will follow in Trinity Center.

Please consider a donation to the St. Jude's School in Galette, Haiti. Your contribution may be made out to The Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, c/o Kevin Flinn, 345 Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415. St. Jude's is a small, struggling elementary school in a severely underserved area of Haiti sponsored by Holy Name. There is a section of the school dedicated to Jeane-Marie in celebration of her devotion to teaching the "little ones".

