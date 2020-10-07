1/1
William Carl Crouse
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Carl Crouse
William Carl Crouse was born in Saginaw, Michigan on January 23, 1945 and passed away in his home in Wellington, Florida on October 4, 2020 after struggling with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In 1978, Bill and his bride Cecelia found their way to Palm Beach County after accepting the position of the first Director of Human Resources in the Town of Palm Beach, eventually retiring after thirty years. Along this journey he raised a daughter Jeane-Marie and son Daniel who is married to McKenzie and are now raising grandchildren, Finley Marie and Mason William. Sons Billy (Ari) of Ohio and Jimmy, together with his first grandchild Michael and Daniel were with their Dad as he "peacefully" left this world. He is survived by his brother Bob (Kathy), brother-in-law Ronnie Stelter and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was a good and faithful servant of God, an active member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a voracious reader, artist and a merchant of unsolicited wisdom.
His beloved Jeane-Marie has been waiting to mend the part of her Dad's heart that broke when she too passed away from a crushing congenital disease. Bill was also predeceased by his mom Sarah, Raymond his father, and sister Mary Rae Stelter.
The Mass of Resurrection will be held Saturday, October 10 at 2:00PM at the Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Palm Beach, Florida. A reception will follow in Trinity Center.
Please consider a donation to the St. Jude's School in Galette, Haiti. Your contribution may be made out to The Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, c/o Kevin Flinn, 345 Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415. St. Jude's is a small, struggling elementary school in a severely underserved area of Haiti sponsored by Holy Name. There is a section of the school dedicated to Jeane-Marie in celebration of her devotion to teaching the "little ones".
Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory
West Palm Beach, Florida
Family Owned & Operated

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Holy Name of Jesus Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved