William Danzig, of Rochester, NY and Jupiter, FL, passed away July 28, 2020, at the age of 76.
Predeceased by his mother Helen Danzig, father Kenneth Danzig, brother Richard Danzig and brother-in-law David Sackett.
William is survived by his two daughters Kristen (Dominic) Danzig, Karen (Aaron) Derr; his three grandchildren Ella Danzig, Sophie and Ethan Derr; siblings Kenneth D. (Kay) Danzig, David Danzig, Darlene (Danzig) Sackett, and Craig (Janet) Danzig; former wife and friend Jeanne Danzig; close family friend and mentor Sherwood Deutsch; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Bill retired from Eastman Kodak in 1998 after a successful career of 30 years as a vice president regional sales manager. His outgoing and ambitious nature led him to a second career as a yacht broker in Southern California. In the past decade, Bill formed his own business, Danzig Brothers Sport Horse Tack, and enjoyed many days working and fraternizing with all at Gulfstream Park, Palm Meadows, and Saratoga Thoroughbred racetracks.
He had a passion for many things: fishing, photography, animals and nature, but most of all he loved people and was endlessly proud of his daughters and his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his persistent positivity, energy, fun-loving sense of humor and good spirit. He would light up a room and left all with a smile. We know he will shine bright on everyone from above.
Due to the current pandemic, the Memorial Service will be announced in the future.
In honor of Bill, donations can be made to Peaceful Ridge Horse Rescue by check to: 2995 Peaceful Ridge Road, Davie, FL 33330 or online at (www.peacefulridgerescue.org/donate
). Please specify in honor of William Danzig.