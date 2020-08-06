1/
William Degnon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Degnon, William
William Degnon of Jupiter, originally from Teaneck, NJ, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. William honorably served his country in the Navy during the Viet Nam War. On April 12, of 1980, he married the love of his life Karen Becker. William is survived by Karen, his wife of 40 years, daughter Mindy, sister Anne Marie Weiss and her husband Carl. A Visitation followed by a Funeral Service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, August 8 at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
5618488659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Royal Palm Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved