Degnon, William

William Degnon of Jupiter, originally from Teaneck, NJ, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. William honorably served his country in the Navy during the Viet Nam War. On April 12, of 1980, he married the love of his life Karen Becker. William is survived by Karen, his wife of 40 years, daughter Mindy, sister Anne Marie Weiss and her husband Carl. A Visitation followed by a Funeral Service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, August 8 at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL.



