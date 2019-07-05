Johnson, William E.

Heaven filled with joyful laughter when William E. "Billy" "Bubba" Johnson, Esq. went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 27, 2019 after a brief but valiant struggle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to cherish so many happy memories with his best friend, sweetheart, and wife of 32 years, the Honorable Laura Sellers Johnson, and the lights of his life: his three adored children, Robert "Burr" Johnson, Julianne Black, and Caroline Johnson, and Billy Black, his son-in-law who had become one of his own. His final months were filled with the joy of being Grand Bubba to his adored grandson, William. He is survived by his beloved mother, Audrey Johnson, and his best friends and constant companions: his brothers, Tom, Joe (Marie), Bob (Alesia), and John; many nieces, nephews and cousins, including his co-favorite cousins, Steve Wood and Jimmy Stabile; and a host of loving in-laws. Billy was predeceased by his father and mentor, the Honorable Thomas H. "Red" Johnson, and his devoted grandfather, Cyril Grammes.

Billy loved life, and it loved him right back. An attorney, Billy was a lawyer's lawyer, who truly enjoyed the practice of law. He had a life-long love of travel and adventure. He and Laura were engaged in Hong Kong and never stopped traveling the world, almost always with their three children in tow. Billy was an avid FSU football fan, and could always be found in the Cocktail Box under the disco ball for home games. But his true passion was his family. Billy was never happier than in his back yard on the Loxahatchee River. Picnics at the beach, evenings on the dock, and dinner on the back porch would find him surrounded by Laura and their kids, son-in-law Billy B., baby William, always a brother or two, and a gathering of friends.

Bill was President of the Jupiter Inlet Beach Club, a proud Florida State University Golden Chief, and a member of many legal and civic organizations. Billy was a long-time member of the Palm Beach Yacht Club, where he loved to sit at the bar and argue politics and groan over losing $ on the horses.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 4:00PM at First Presbyterian Church of North Palm Beach, 717 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach.

In lieu of flowers, the Johnson family requests a short note with your favorite memory of Billy, sent to Judge Johnson, 205 N. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 5 to July 8, 2019