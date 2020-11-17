Reverend William E. Keith, Jr.

Reverend William E. Keith, Jr., 78, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed peacefully in his sleep early November 11, 2020. William was born in Kansas City, MO and spent the majority of his formative years in Denver, CO. He graduated from Asbury University with a degree in music education and from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary with a master's degree in church music, concentration in vocal performance.

Reverend Keith ministered to churches in Lexington, Mayfield, and Bowling Green KY, and in Killeen, TX. However, he spent the majority of his ministry serving First Baptist Church, now Family Church in West Palm Beach, FL, where he served for 40 years as minister of music and, later, as minister of pastoral care and senior adults. He is widely known in the area as the director and conductor of the Singing Christmas Tree pageant, which he led for 25 years. In his later years of ministry, he could be seen carrying his guitar, visiting and ministering at hospitals and area nursing homes. He always had a big smile and an encouraging song for those he visited. His greatest passion in life was encouraging people and pointing them to faith in Jesus Christ.

William, called Bill by his friends and loved ones, is survived by his loving wife, Anna Keith, son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Brooke Keith, grandchildren, Caroline and Emmerson Keith, brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Sarah Keith, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held 10:00AM Thursday, November 19 at the Family Church Downtown Campus, 1101 S. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store