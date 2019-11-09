|
|
O'Neal, William Edward
William "Bill" Edward O'Neal, age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. He is survived by his partner, Helen Hall, his children Dawn O'Neal Ebright, Eric O'Neal their mother Linda O'Neal and his beloved grandchildren Maleia Ebright and Marshall Benjamin Ebright.
Services will be held 3:00PM Friday, December 6 at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Titusville, FL. For those who plan to attend please arrive 15 minutes prior.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Health First.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019