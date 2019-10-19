|
Gwynn, William Emerson
William "Bill" Emerson Gwynn passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019. He was born on February 1, 1930 in Delray Beach, Florida to Joseph and Marietta Gwynn.
Bill attended school in what's now called "Old School Square" located on Atlantic and Swinton Blvd. He loved sports and especially enjoyed playing football in high school. After serving in the Army; he attended the University of Florida. He was a member of the fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha, where he served as Treasurer his junior and senior year. While attending college, he met his wife of 56 years, Barbara. After College, they settled in Delray Beach where Bill started his accounting practice. He was an active member of Kiwanis for over 20 years and a founding member of the Delray Beach Historical Society. His passion was watching football and especially the University of Florida "Go Gators". Over the years he traveled all over the country, including Hawaii, to attend Gator football games.
He is survived by Diane (Ed) McWhorter, Susan (Lee) Wilder, Sylvia (Bernie) Pecaro and grandchildren Christine (Jay) Zawislak and Courtney (Cory) Carano, John and Rachael Pecaro.
Memorial Services to be held 11:00AM on Monday, October 28 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019