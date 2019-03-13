HASELMIRE, William F. William F. Haselmire, age 85, of Riviera Beach, passed away March 9, 2019. Bill was born on November 7, 1933 and was the only child of F. Dan Haselmire and Selma Haselmire. His early childhood was spent in Lima, OH until the family relocated to the West Palm Beach area and lived on Singer Island. He graduated from St. Ann's High School in 1951 and went on to earn a degree from the University of Florida. After serving in the Army, Bill went into the advertising business joining an agency in New York. During his time in New York he gained valuable experience in the advertising business, but decided he preferred the warm South Florida weather and returned to Singer Island. Once back in Florida he met Betty Sullivan and on April 25, 1959 they were married. On September 7, 1960 Bill and Betty welcomed their son, Karl into the world. Shortly after Karl was born, Bill decided to start his own business which would be called William F. Haselmire Advertising located in West Palm Beach. Bill became successful almost immediately and would soon become known as the "Pioneer of Palm Beach County Advertising". It was during this time that he would earn many "Addy Awards" for his work. Some of his notable clients included Nozzle Nolan, The Rapids Water Park, automobile dealerships and financial institutions. He operated his business for over 25 years. Following his retirement in the late 1990's, he enjoyed traveling with Betty and Karl. Cruising in the Caribbean was their favorite way to travel. William is survived by son Karl Haselmire, daughter-in-law Debbi Boyer Haselmire and Debbi's mother Maureen Boyer. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 10:00AM, Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hospice of Palm Beach County/Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary