Falkner, William
William K. Falkner, 81, passed away on April 13, 2020 in his native town of West Palm Beach, where he was born on October 28, 1938.
After graduating from Palm Beach High in 1957, William served in the United States Army before attending the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Miami. After thirty eight years with United Airlines, he retired as a 747 Captain, airplane mechanic, pilot, amateur historian, and experienced wreck diver. Bill, as everyone knew him, lived a long adventurous life. A devotee of military history, he restored a WW II Army jeep to museum quality.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Jerry, who tirelessly looked out for his health over so many years since a near death health scare in 1997. He is also survived by his son Gregory, who inherited his father's knack for detail work, and daughter-in-law Daniela, with granddaughter Emilia who will dearly miss his intelligent wit, laughter and storytelling.
A Lake Clarke Shores resident for over fifty years, he is preceded in death by his father Kurt V. Falkner, and mother Irene C. Falkner. He will be laid to rest next to his parents in a private interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park in West Palm Beach. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time in the future once assembly restrictions and health regulations due to the pandemic situation have been lifted.
We all will keep him in loving memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020