Fletcher, William
William "Lenny" Fletcher, age 90, beloved husband of the late Thelma Fletcher, happily married for 62 years; loving father of Myron and Dr. Estelle Fletcher; cherished grandpa of Michael, Libby and Stephanie Fletcher; treasured great-grandfather of two wonderful great-grandchildren. Lenny was a proud Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He was a Meteorologist for American Airlines for many years. Chapel Service Friday, January 31, 12:15PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish United Fund, (www.juf.org). For info and condolences: 847-255-3520 or (www.shalom2.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020