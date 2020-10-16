1/1
William Francis Dougherty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Francis Dougherty, 96, born in Freeport, IL on September 1, 1924 died on October 9, 2020 with his devoted wife Beverly at his bedside.
Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Guam during World War II. Married to Beverly Satterlee on November 24, 1951, they had 68 wonderful years together. Bill was a man of great integrity who worked for the US Government in Washington, DC for 22 years. He then retired to Madison, WI then to North Palm Beach, FL.
Memorial Services were held at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Donations in Bill's memory can be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
5618489641
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved