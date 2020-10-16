William Francis Dougherty, 96, born in Freeport, IL on September 1, 1924 died on October 9, 2020 with his devoted wife Beverly at his bedside.Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Guam during World War II. Married to Beverly Satterlee on November 24, 1951, they had 68 wonderful years together. Bill was a man of great integrity who worked for the US Government in Washington, DC for 22 years. He then retired to Madison, WI then to North Palm Beach, FL.Memorial Services were held at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.Donations in Bill's memory can be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407.