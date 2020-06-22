GURNEY, II, William Francis
William "Bill" Francis Gurney, II, age 78, passed away on June 12, 2020 after a short illness. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Bill was born in Johnson City, NY to Patricia (Leary) and William Francis Gurney. He was a long-time resident of Loxahatchee Groves, FL.
Bill was an avid environmentalist, loved nature and conserving the Florida wilderness. He worked tirelessly to maintain his home that he built and the natural vegetation surrounding it. He enjoyed taking scenic canoe trips around the state. His favorite was up the Loxahatchee River to Trapper Nelson's at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.
In his retired years, Bill spent time writing essays, short stories and poetry. He was most proud of the book he wrote and published "Oh! The Fun and Friends I Had!" about growing up in West Palm Beach in the 1950's.
Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Gurney, and his sister, Collette Hurst. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Delores (Brooks); son, William Francis Gurney, III and his wife Tara; daughter, Sarah Gurney Guthrie and her husband David; and his grandchildren, William Gurney, Eliza Guthrie, and West Guthrie.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 425 No. M Street, Lake Worth, FL 33460.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Busch's Wildlife Sanctuary, 2500 Jupiter Park Dr, Jupiter, FL 33458 (561-575-3399) (buschwildlife.org/donate) or Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 (561-227-5130) (trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.