Malone, Sr., William Frank
Lt. Col. William "Bill" Frank Malone, Sr., 77, died peacefully May 3, 2020, in Fairview, Tennessee, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Hollywood, California, on January 26, 1943, and grew up in Buckhead Ridge, Georgia. Bill graduated from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, with a degree in civil engineering and served in Vietnam in the United States Army. He was awarded two Bronze Star Medals for exemplary service.
His career path began in water resources with the United States Army Corps of Engineers where he was the deputy district engineer in Nashville. Following the army corps, he served the people of central and south Florida as a deputy executive director in charge of Everglades restoration, regulation, and land acquisition and management at the South Florida Water Management District. Bill's life work took an interesting turn when he became chief operating officer, then later, interim school superintendent of the Palm Beach County School District. Bill is remembered by the school district as the superintendent who said, "Keep your eye on the prize," when minutia might distract the board from its true mission of student achievement. He also helped found First Christian Academy of High Springs, Florida.
Bill was a stalwart employee who lived up to high standards and who set high standards for those around him. He was at home on the golf course. He claimed a championship title in the Palm Beach County Senior Amateur at age 55, the first year he was eligible to compete. And in 1996 he shot his best round ever with a 67 at Wellington Country Club.
Bill is predeceased by his first wife Barbara Sue (Villines) Malone, daughter Laura Sue Malone, father Lester Clarence Malone, mother Mary Elizabeth (Nye) Malone, and father-in-law Gilbert Cavanaugh. Bill is survived by his wife Kathy Lynn (Cavanaugh) Malone; sister Michelle Adair Malone, Bell, Florida; brother-in-law Gilbert Randal Cavanaugh, St. Lucie, Florida; mother-in-law Jerry Lynn (Lever) Cavanaugh, Nashville; son William Frank Malone Jr. and wife Kourtney (Payne) Malone, Athens, Tennessee; son Ryan Gilbert Malone, Nashville; and daughter Juanita Elizabeth Malone, Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandchildren William Frank Malone III, Tennessee, and Aidan Michael Malone and Wyatt Jesse Malone, both of Johns Creek, Georgia; and great-grandchild Jaidan Tre Malone, Sarasota, Florida.
To make a memorial donation in support of the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County's Red Apple Supplies Store or the GoTeach Grant Program, one can:
Send a check to the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, 505 South Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. In the Memo line, kindly write: Bill Malone Memorial Fund and indicate which of the two programs you wish to support.
Go to www.educationfoundationpbc.org and click on the How To Help tab. Under "Donate Now," a drop down menu allows you to select which program you wish to support. Please remember to click the box which specifies this gift is offered "in Memory" and follow the instructions.
Please go to WilliamFMalone.org if you wish to be notified of the celebration of life service at a later date in West Palm Beach, Florida, or to leave remembrances. Ashes will be interred at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020.