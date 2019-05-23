|
WALSTON, William G. William G. "Bill" Walston, age 90, of Lake Worth, FL passed away May 19, 2019. Bill was a U.S. Navy Veteran of Korea. He graduated from John Carroll University, University Heights, Ohio. He graduated from Ohio State University with a pharmacy degree. He will be lovingly remembered by his family, including his wife of 66 years, Edna R. Walston, daughters, Gayle Heike (Mark), Colleen Karabinos (Edward), four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brothers, Jim Walston, Sam Walston and Mike Walston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 345 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, the Rev. Antony Pulikal, OCD, celebrant. Memorial gifts may be sent to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 23, 2019