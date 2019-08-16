|
|
Garlinge, William
William "Bill" Garlinge, 83 years young, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Originally from Holbrook, NY Bill was a long time Member of the New York Stock Exchange. He was also an avid golfer and a proud member of PGA National Golf Club.
Beloved husband of Paula for 60 years. Cherished father of James (Cindy), Tracey Meklaus (Robert). Adored grandfather of William II, James, Amelia and Anthony. Loving brother of Irene DeFilippis and Patricia Connelly (Vincent). Survived also by many loved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Internment was July 29 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY.
Contributions in his memory may be made to: Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation or Camp Sunshine for Lupus Support 35 Acadia Road, Casco, ME 04015 (www.campsunshine.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019