Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Resources
More Obituaries for William Garlinge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Garlinge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Garlinge Obituary
Garlinge, William
William "Bill" Garlinge, 83 years young, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Originally from Holbrook, NY Bill was a long time Member of the New York Stock Exchange. He was also an avid golfer and a proud member of PGA National Golf Club.
Beloved husband of Paula for 60 years. Cherished father of James (Cindy), Tracey Meklaus (Robert). Adored grandfather of William II, James, Amelia and Anthony. Loving brother of Irene DeFilippis and Patricia Connelly (Vincent). Survived also by many loved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Internment was July 29 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY.
Contributions in his memory may be made to: Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation or Camp Sunshine for Lupus Support 35 Acadia Road, Casco, ME 04015 (www.campsunshine.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now