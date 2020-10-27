William I. Ledman

Beaufort, SC - Former Maryland resident William I. Ledman, 92, died October 23, 2020, at his daughter's home in Beaufort, SC.

At his request, no service will be held.

Mr. Ledman was born August 4, 1928, in Washington, DC, to Agnes and Willis Ledman.

He resided many years in Palm Beach County, FL.

He is predeceased in death by his beautiful wife, Jean D. Ledman (1999).

He is survived by his son William (Maryann), his son Robert (Shira), his daughter Delores (Justin); two granddaughters Sonia (Sean), and Jeaneen; six great-grandchildren Resean, Justin (Tramiere), Shade', Alonzo Jr., Ameria, and Blake; and niece Mae Ledman.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory, Beaufort, SC is serving the family.



