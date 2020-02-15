|
Ingram, William
William Ingram, 84, of Gainesville, GA, formerly of Lantana, FL passed away February 7, 2020 in Gainesville, GA surrounded by family. Predeceased by son Wallace Ingram and granddaughter Jennifer Forgione. Survived by daughters Carolyn Fisher (Milton) of Gainesville, GA, Cindy Fasano (Rick) of Wellington FL and Patricia Ingram of Jupiter, FL; seven grandchildren and their spouses Michelle Wine (Shawn) Alison Fisher-Shuemake (Laura) Christina Jay (Joey) Catherine Ingram-Rohde (Matt) Kelly-Ann Leverone (Ryan) and Michael Fasano; several great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Viewing 1:00PM February 22, 2020 followed by a 2:00PM Service in the Chapel at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta, GA.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020