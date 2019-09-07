|
Boulanger, William J.
William J. Boulanger - "Billy Bob" "Spanky", of West Palm Beach, FL, died suddenly July 4, 2019 at age 63. Formerly of Dedham, MA, he was the eldest son of Dorothy and William Boulanger. Brother of Dorothy Laumann and her husband Kenneth, John and his wife Sherry, Robert and his wife Diane and Brad Boulanger. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and as he so lovingly called them "the littles". He graduated from Don Bosco high school and went on to receive a business degree from Northeastern University. He spent many a summer in Nantucket and Narragansett, RI. Billy was a world traveler, loved to read, had a passion for art and antiquing, and lived life the way he wanted - like a millionaire. He was kind and giving, was always there to help anyone who needed it. He loved people and a good party. They say that man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much, who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had; this was our brother Spanky. Thank you Spanky - Billy Bob - for all the memories you have given us, we love you! Check in, ok?
To his Florida family, thank you for everything you did for him.
Donations may be made in his memory to: Give Kids the World Village, Kissimmee, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019