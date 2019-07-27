|
Jabour, II, William
Mr. William Jabour II of West Palm Beach, Florida died peacefully on July 24, 2019 at the age of 72.
Bill is survived by his loving husband of 22 years, Joseph A. Borzillieri, Jr., his brother Ernest Jabour M.D. (Teresa) of North Palm Beach, his sister Sara Jabour Dispennette (John) of Clarksville, Georgia, Stepson Joseph A. (Trey) Borzillieri Ill (Amy), grandson Luc and granddaughter Anna Borzillieri of Beverly Hills, California, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Florian Emile Jabour M.D. and Maggie Lindsey Jabour of Montgomery, Alabama and his brother Robert Emile Austin Jabour of Montgomery, Alabama.
Bill made his debut into this world on June 12, 1947 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. After graduating from Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, Alabama in 1965, he then went on to obtain his M.B.A. from Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.
Following a successful 22-year career in the office design industry in Houston, Texas, Bill relocated to South Florida and became established in local real estate sales and marketing. He joined Coldwell Banker in 2002 and was named Rookie of the Year in 2003 – a true foreshadowing to the many accomplishments he would attain throughout his real estate journey. Bill joined Corcoran Group Palm Beach with his husband in 2006, and together they went on to achieve notable success in the Palm Beach County market. If Joe was the sail that kept them moving forward, Bill acted as the rudder in their relationship and successful business for the past 17 years. Two sides of the same coin, Bill and Joe quickly became unrivaled competitors in the RiverWalk market. Bill's own flair for creativity and cheeky wit brought an element to their business that set them above the rest. This success was most recently highlighted when they were honorably ranked 186th in the State of Florida in 2018 Real Trends by Sales Volume.
Bill was known by his many friends as a loving, compassionate and caring man who personified charity, humility and courage. Fine art was among Bill's many interests and passions, and he became an avid collector leaving a legacy for others to enjoy beyond his lifetime. An encyclopedia of classic pop culture knowledge with the best taste in music, Bill had the magic of conversation that left you wanting more. There is no better iconic duo than Bill and Joe together. The ebb and flow of their different personalities seamlessly entangled, creating an energy that others craved to be around. Smiles would brighten and laughter would ring out only minutes after their arrival into any room.
Joe Borzillieri, together with his family, will receive guests at his home Monday, July 29 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM, and Tuesday, July 30 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM. A brief memorial will be held on Tuesday evening at 8:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, 3100/3200 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, Florida 33409, www.peggyadams.org.
Condolences can be sent via www.dignitymemorial.com. Choose 'Find Obituaries and Services' at the top navigation and search for 'William Jabour'.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 30, 2019