Hebson, William John
October 22, 1948
April 25, 2020
William J. "Bill" Hebson, age 71, passed away from complications of a stroke on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Stuart, FL.
Bill lived an extraordinarily abundant life—rich in the things that mattered. His copious interests, vocational pursuits, and electrifying experiences could have filled three lifetimes. World-class dancer, choreographer, artistic director, actor, voice-over talent, author, business owner, weightlifter and bodybuilder,
tri-athlete, skier, diver, speaker, presenter, digital fitness magazine publisher, renowned personal trainer and functional training pioneer, father and so much more, Bill saw each of these pursuits as avenues to the same goal—connecting with people and helping them discover, define and develop their best self. His was a life well-lived, as attested by the lives of the many he touched and those left behind who are deeply feeling his loss.
Bill leaves behind his sons Wyatt and Josh Hebson, his sister Annie Sandler, nieces Leyla, Dylan and Jessica Sandler, nephews Max Sandler, Aaron and Andrew Hebson, and Altherton, Stuart and Forrest Hellebusch. Bill was predeceased by his parents William J. and Ann Hellebusch Hebson, his brother Andrew C. Hebson and nephew Christian D. Hebson.
Bill attended Miami-Dade College, Indian River State College and Keiser University. His passion for dance surfaced early in his career, dancing with the Miami Ballet and eventually touring nationally with other prestigious dance companies. He performed as a gifted dancer, featured soloist and celebrated choreographer.
Bill's professional interests would eventually turn toward health, fitness and exercise. Bill founded Bill Hebson Fitness and quickly became South Florida's most sought-after personal trainer. Later, he developed an online publication, WorkoutAmerica.TV, to expand the reach of his prescriptive exercise programs. His clientele ranged from Olympic and professional athletes to those seeking to improve their health and fitness in their everyday lives.
Bill recently published novel, Tropic Hearts, can be found on Amazon.
Edgley Cremation Services of West Palm Beach will be handling the arrangements. Please leave comments and memories for the family at (EdgleyCremationServices.com).
October 22, 1948
April 25, 2020
William J. "Bill" Hebson, age 71, passed away from complications of a stroke on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Stuart, FL.
Bill lived an extraordinarily abundant life—rich in the things that mattered. His copious interests, vocational pursuits, and electrifying experiences could have filled three lifetimes. World-class dancer, choreographer, artistic director, actor, voice-over talent, author, business owner, weightlifter and bodybuilder,
tri-athlete, skier, diver, speaker, presenter, digital fitness magazine publisher, renowned personal trainer and functional training pioneer, father and so much more, Bill saw each of these pursuits as avenues to the same goal—connecting with people and helping them discover, define and develop their best self. His was a life well-lived, as attested by the lives of the many he touched and those left behind who are deeply feeling his loss.
Bill leaves behind his sons Wyatt and Josh Hebson, his sister Annie Sandler, nieces Leyla, Dylan and Jessica Sandler, nephews Max Sandler, Aaron and Andrew Hebson, and Altherton, Stuart and Forrest Hellebusch. Bill was predeceased by his parents William J. and Ann Hellebusch Hebson, his brother Andrew C. Hebson and nephew Christian D. Hebson.
Bill attended Miami-Dade College, Indian River State College and Keiser University. His passion for dance surfaced early in his career, dancing with the Miami Ballet and eventually touring nationally with other prestigious dance companies. He performed as a gifted dancer, featured soloist and celebrated choreographer.
Bill's professional interests would eventually turn toward health, fitness and exercise. Bill founded Bill Hebson Fitness and quickly became South Florida's most sought-after personal trainer. Later, he developed an online publication, WorkoutAmerica.TV, to expand the reach of his prescriptive exercise programs. His clientele ranged from Olympic and professional athletes to those seeking to improve their health and fitness in their everyday lives.
Bill recently published novel, Tropic Hearts, can be found on Amazon.
Edgley Cremation Services of West Palm Beach will be handling the arrangements. Please leave comments and memories for the family at (EdgleyCremationServices.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 21 to May 24, 2020.