William Kramer

Kramer, William
William R. "Bill" Kramer went home to Glory on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Bill was employed Palm Beach County Water Utilities for 34 years. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Tamika Bush Kramer, Daughters: Tamara; Tiara, Sons: Tyree; William "Billy". Mother and Father-in-law, Horace Bush and Lolita Wright Bush.A memorial is scheduled for 10:30 AM on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 NE 15th Ave., Boynton Beach, FL. Due to COVID, attendance is limited to family; the service will be available on ZOOM for viewing: Zoom ID - 816 8241 8495, PW - 362155.
