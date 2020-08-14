1/
William Kramer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kramer, William
William R. "Bill" Kramer went home to Glory on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Bill was employed Palm Beach County Water Utilities for 34 years. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Tamika Bush Kramer, Daughters: Tamara; Tiara, Sons: Tyree; William "Billy". Mother and Father-in-law, Horace Bush and Lolita Wright Bush.A memorial is scheduled for 10:30 AM on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 NE 15th Ave., Boynton Beach, FL. Due to COVID, attendance is limited to family; the service will be available on ZOOM for viewing: Zoom ID - 816 8241 8495, PW - 362155.
To leave a condolence to view the full obituary, please visit www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
599 N.E. 15th Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved