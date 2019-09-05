The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 746-5124
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kuebler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Kuebler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Kuebler Obituary
Kuebler, William
William Kuebler, 92, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. Born on May 9, 1927 he relocated to Florida in 1958, Florida from Hamilton, OH. He and his beloved wife Eula Dean spent the rest of their lives in South Florida raising their three children in Lake Park, FL. He is survived by his daughter Susan Miller and sons Chris and Doug Kuebler. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan Ruskay, Lainey Ruskay, Megan Kuebler, Lauren Kuebler, Kyle Kuebler and Gregory Miller. William had three great-grandchildren Hudson Ruskay, Olivia O'Donnell, Jack O'Donnell and Rowan Ruskay.
Family and Friends will be received from 4:30PM to 5:30PM Saturday, September 7 at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. A funeral service will follow immediately at 5:30PM at the same location.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now