Kuebler, William
William Kuebler, 92, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. Born on May 9, 1927 he relocated to Florida in 1958, Florida from Hamilton, OH. He and his beloved wife Eula Dean spent the rest of their lives in South Florida raising their three children in Lake Park, FL. He is survived by his daughter Susan Miller and sons Chris and Doug Kuebler. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan Ruskay, Lainey Ruskay, Megan Kuebler, Lauren Kuebler, Kyle Kuebler and Gregory Miller. William had three great-grandchildren Hudson Ruskay, Olivia O'Donnell, Jack O'Donnell and Rowan Ruskay.
Family and Friends will be received from 4:30PM to 5:30PM Saturday, September 7 at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. A funeral service will follow immediately at 5:30PM at the same location.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019