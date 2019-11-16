|
|
Cooper, William Marcus
December 12, 1926
November 12, 2019
Born in West Palm Beach, FL, Bill Cooper joined the Navy after high school, and served as a radio/radar air crewman in a TBF torpedo bomber during World War II. After the war he married Marie Chillingworth, another West Palm Beach native, and they had three children, Matt, Linda, and Sarah.
Bill earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Lafayette College. He joined Standard Oil (which became Exxon) as an engineer, and traveled extensively in Europe managing teams to repair and expand oil refineries after WWII. While on his assignments to start up refineries, Bill lived with his family in the Netherlands and Libya. He also made trips to Japan, Australia, and Russia as a consultant. He became an expert in renewable fuels and was the Senior Technology Advisor to the Exxon Board of Directors.
After 34 years at Exxon Bill retired and moved to Maryland, where he continued his lifelong interest in sailing. He volunteered at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and served on their Board of Governors for 8 years. He wrote an autobiography of his wide-ranging assignments for the oil company entitled "My Travels With Exxon". Bill was also a skilled cabinetmaker, building furniture and completing many house renovations.
Bill was a well-loved husband and father and he will be greatly missed. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels, MD.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019