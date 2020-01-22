Home

William Michael Labzda

William Michael Labzda Obituary
Labzda, William Michael
William Michael Labzda, age 67, of Jupiter, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 17. He was born in Passaic, New Jersey on February 16, 1952. Shortly thereafter, his family relocated to Islip, New York where he grew up and graduated from Islip High School. After graduation, he moved to Florida where he pursued a career as a skilled carpenter and a general contractor. He had a huge passion for fishing and boating and enjoyed spending time in the Bahamas.
Willy is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Chelsea; brother, Jim (Edda) of Islip, New York; niece, Katie; nephew, Chris; brother-in-law, Tom, of Fargo, North Dakota and a host of loving friends. He was preceded in death by his loving son, Michael, and his parents, Bill and Fran.
We love you! We miss you! We will see you again!
A memorial service will be held at 5:00PM on Friday, January 24 at Jupiter First Church, 1475 Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter. Those planning an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider a memorial to CCA, the Coastal Conservation Association, protecting reefs and fisheries. May the water always be warm and clear and may the fish always bite.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
