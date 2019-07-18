Helm, William Montfort

"Monty" William Montfort Helm, 70, of Delray Beach, FL and formerly of Louisville, KY passed away on July 16, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Monty is survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn, brother, Burch, daughters Jennifer Hill (Curtis) and Katherine Helm, and grandson, Rawson Hill.

Monty was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Jeanne Helm. He graduated from University of Kentucky and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Monty was president of the BPOA in Delray Beach, a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church and owner of the Delray Beach Yacht Club. He had a successful career in real estate, construction, land development and land investment with his final project being the Prospect Village Shopping Center (Prospect, KY), which included an outdoor shopping center and both residential and office condominiums.

Monty and Carolyn loved their time with friends, Sundays at the Ocean Club, social events with the Jubileers, and fishing or playing tennis with "the boys." As a loving husband and father, loyal and kind friend, involved member of the Delray Beach and Louisville/Prospect communities, Monty will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 33 Gleason Street, Delray Beach, FL 33483 on Tuesday, July 23 at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 22 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or by visiting their website at .

