Morehead, William

William "Bruce" Morehead, age 63, formerly of Lake Worth, has passed from this life unexpectedly on April 27, 2020. Bruce was a dedicated son, brother, and treasured life companion. He is survived by his parents Bill and Ginny Morehead, brother Scott and Lisa Morehead, niece Megan (David), and lifelong partner Joyce Reschke. He was admired for his love and respect for the simple things of life. Bruce enjoyed fishing, good food, and spending time with those he loved most. He will be remembered for his humor, wit, and down home sincerity toward everyone that crossed his path. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. No service will be held at this time.



