William Morehead
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morehead, William
William "Bruce" Morehead, age 63, formerly of Lake Worth, has passed from this life unexpectedly on April 27, 2020. Bruce was a dedicated son, brother, and treasured life companion. He is survived by his parents Bill and Ginny Morehead, brother Scott and Lisa Morehead, niece Megan (David), and lifelong partner Joyce Reschke. He was admired for his love and respect for the simple things of life. Bruce enjoyed fishing, good food, and spending time with those he loved most. He will be remembered for his humor, wit, and down home sincerity toward everyone that crossed his path. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. No service will be held at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved