HEFFERNAN, William P. William P. Heffernan of Ft. Pierce, FL, died April 6, 2019 at home. He is survived by his wife Tina; sons Richard of Ohio, and William, Jr. of South Bay, FL; sisters Barbara (Rick) Hodges of Clewiston, FL and Rita (Dennis) Kostrzewa of Jupiter, FL; brother Robert (Carolyn) of Cocoa, FL; and his parents Richard and Beverly Heffernan of Royal Palm Beach, FL; several nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held May 4 2019 at Sunrise Tabernacle Church, Ft. Pierce, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 26, 2019