|
|
Toole, William P.
Bill, as he was known to friends and family, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019, at the age of 85 in Delray Beach, Florida. He is leaving behind "the love of his life" - Marie, who he was married to for 33 years. Also his beautiful children Billy, Patrick O'Toole and Kelly, her husband David Weinerman and his adoring club of grandchildren Harrison 21, Julia 19, Samantha 18 and Brandon 15, and his stepson Glen Ged and step-grandchild, Ginny 20.
Bill was born in East Orange, New Jersey to Mildred Katherine Groves-Toole and William Patrick Toole in 1934. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Army. He returned home to graduate from Montclair State. After earning his Masters, he began working for the Paterson Board of Education for 33 years, serving as a Driver's Ed Instructor, English Teacher, Athletic Director, and then escalating to the position of Vice Principal at Eastside. He became the Principle of John F. Kennedy high school in 1986.
His light shone the brightest because he exercised his position with passion and perseverance.
He had as many as 200 members assist him in the education of 2,500 students enrolled to provide a safe and healthy environment. Bill was the savior, along with his staff, who counseled these kids and drew them into sports.
They have success stories where they won scholarships to college for athletics, academics, and the arts and saw a future that they never thought possible.
Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Florida and enjoyed paradise for over 28 years together. They initially moved to Boca Raton and then moved to Delray Beach. It became the perfect vacation spot for his family to visit.
Bill has created so many fond memories for all who crossed his path. We will remember him for his bright blue eyes and contagious smile. His spirit will forever remain in our hearts.
A funeral service will be held for William at the South Florida VA National Cemetery, 6501 State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449-5309 and a date to be announced.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019