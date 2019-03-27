PLUM, Jr., William William Marlette Plum, Jr., 90, of Boynton Beach, passed away on March 22, 2019. Bill was born in Atlantic City, NJ on February 22, 1929. He attended St. Vincent in Latrobe, PA and was a 1952 graduate of Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He enlisted in the US Army in 1952 and retired as a Captain from the reserves in 1962. Bill moved to Delray Beach in 1957 and began his entrepreneurial careers. He was a pharmaceutical representative with Squibb Pharmaceutical, Owner/Pharmacist: Plum's Pharmacy, Founder and Manager of the Delray Beach Club, Owner of Plum Realty, Inc., President of Carney Bank, insurance representative of Tom Cundy Agency, and developer of the Plum Building, Tree House and The Landing. Bill was also active in many civic organizations. He was a founding member of the Boynton Beach Jaycees, co-founder of the Delray Drug Abuse Foundation, President of the Bethesda Hospital Foundation and founder of the Haven. In his leisure time he enjoyed his family and was an avid tennis player. Bill loved the St. Patrick's Day Parade, the Miami Dolphins and Florida Gators Football. Bill is survived by his wife Mary, children Michael (Catherine) Plum, Sue Ann (Bob) Brayman, Mary Carol Plum, Patricia Howell and William M. Plum, III, step-children Fred Van Lennep (Debbie), Katie Van Lennep (Alice), and Hector Van Lennep (Lori), 9 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Jeffrey 1988. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 12 noon at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 188 South Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Following the service, the family will be receiving friends, location and address will be announced at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made The Haven (Home for Boys), 21441 Boca Rio Road, Boca Raton, FL 33433. Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach in charge of arrangements. (www.LorneandSons.com) Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary