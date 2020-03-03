|
|
Finley, William R.
On Saturday, February 29, 2020, Bill Finley, a loyal and beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in Waco, Texas at the age of 83. Bill grew up in Seneca, South Carolina and later moved to south Florida. He was a plumber and pipefitter with Local Union 630 and also worked with Palm Beach County as a building inspector for the Planning, Zoning and Building Department. Bill's hobbies included fishing on Lake Okeechobee, spending time with friends and family, and serving in various leadership roles with the Boy Scouts.
Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Finley, his daughter Susan Mathis and her husband Terry Mathis; his son Greg Finley and his wife Toni Finley; and his six grandchildren: Robert Mathis, Collin Mathis, Kendall Finley, Kailey Finley, Austin Finley and Addison Finley.
There will be no services, just a family gathering.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020