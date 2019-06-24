Home

William Rayburn Elliott

William Rayburn Elliott Obituary
Elliott, William Rayburn
William R. Elliott, 85, a longtime resident of the Jupiter/Tequesta area, passed away at hospice on June 3, 2019, in Naples, FL.
Born in New York City, Bill spent his early years in Ridgefield, CT. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina and the University of Connecticut. A sports enthusiast, he played basketball at both schools.
In addition to serving his country as a Marine during the Korean conflict ("Semper Fi, Sargent William Elliott,") Bill was the owner of Seaside Realty in Tequesta, and a longtime member and past officer of the Kiwanis Club. He had a passion for animals, making people laugh, and lending a helping hand.
He is survived by Diana Joyce "Happy" Elliott of San Diego, CA, (sister-in-law), Jennifer Christina Elliott of San Jose, CA, (niece), John William Elliott of New York, NY, (nephew), and a grandniece, Devon, age 6 and grandnephew, Callum, age 2, both of San Jose, CA.
He will be missed by many, especially his friend Renee Buice of Jupiter, FL and Adam Taloni, friend of 54 years of Bonita Springs, FL.
Interment will be at the family plot in Queens, NY.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 24 to June 25, 2019
