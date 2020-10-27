William Rockwell CampbellWest Palm Beach - William Rockwell Campbell, 93, of West Palm Beach, passed away at home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, OH on December 3, 1926 to the late Frank and Ollie (Rockwell) Campbell. He was a loving father and husband and will truly be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his daughter Susan N. Campbell of West Palm Beach and was preceded in death by his wife Doris P. Campbell. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 31 at 2:00PM at Lake Osbourne Presbyterian Church, 2101 6th Avenue South, Lake Worth, FL 33461. Family and friends may gather at the church at 1:30PM prior to service. Committal services will follow at Lake Worth Memory Gardens, Lake Worth.