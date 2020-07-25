1/1
William Sanford Perham
1929 - 2020
Perham, William Sanford
William Sanford Perham, age 90, of Jupiter, FL, passed away at home June 26, 2020. He was born in Weymouth, MA November 14, 1929, the son of Wilfred Gordon and Rose Ann Perham. He enlisted in the Navy before graduating from Abbington High School in 1947 but a wise recruiter allowed delayed entrance until after graduation. He joined hoping to be a Navy diver but it was not to be, he ended up being trained as a tail gunner on a torpedo dive bomber. However, at discharge, he was able to attend the Sparling Diving School in San Diego, CA on the GI Bill. There, as a hard hat diver he learned welding underwater. Welding became the basis of his lifetime career. In many shipyards and power plants of the Northeast, he worked as a Union pipefitter/welder and construction supervisor. Ultimately, finishing his career as a Project Manager at Nuclear Power Plants. He loved to hunt and fish and pilot his own boat through the waters of Massachusetts and Florida. He had a U.S. Coast Guard Captain's license and he also had his pilot's license for small planes. In his later years he enjoyed traveling and loved to show a picture of himself in Thailand with a live, full grown tiger. A toast to Bill, who always said "I didn't have a good life, I had a great life!" He was predeceased by both his parents, his brother Arthur Perham as well as sons Steven Perham and David Perham. He is survived by his sons Mark Perham, Eric Perham (granddaughters Nicole and McKenzie) and daughter Debra Erickson (grandchildren Carly, Shelby, Jared). As well as his partner Holly Durfee who wishes to relay many thanks to Trustbridge Hospice.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
