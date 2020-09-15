William Stout

Stout, William

William "Bill Ed" Stout, born December 21, 1935 in Harriman, TN, died August 18, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL, survived by his wife of 57 years Zoe E. Stout, daughter Sara L. Stout, grandchildren Coral and Keel Condy and their father Neil Condy. He was predeceased by his son Gregg Alan Stout.

He was known for his playful sense of humor and an even disposition which made him an excellent salesman. His pharmaceutical sales career had him moving from Broward County to Palm Beach in the 70's where he became a member of Bethesda-By-The-Sea Episcopal Church and found a passion for ministering to those in prison. He became active in the Kairos movement which brings the Christian message to prisoners and he participated in over 15 Kairos weekends at local correctional institutions.

Inurnment will be held at Bethesda-By-The-Sea Church at a later date.



