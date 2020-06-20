Poole, William Syrus
William Syrus Poole, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his wife and daughters in the early morning hours of Friday, June 5 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on August 16, 1940.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Adeline Price Poole, father, Ward Beecher Poole, daughter, Wendy Jean Poole, and niece, Katelynn Danielle Barnes. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bayly Walsh Poole, daughters, Kelly Gregan, Jill West (Barry), granddaughter, Carly Jean Gregan, grandsons, Griffin William West and Trenton Isaac West, sisters, Elizabeth Englert (Richard), Beverly Chandler (Barry), Frances Heckermann (Gerhard) and many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Bill was raised in Jacksonville Beach, FL, where he met Bayly in the church youth group. After graduating from Duncan U. Fletcher High School, Bill went on to Georgia Tech. After two years there Bill and Bayly married and moved to Gainesville, FL where he became a proud Gator! He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Washington, DC was the next destination for Bill, Bayly and Kelly Lynn and a job with the US Patent Office. While there Bill joined the US Marine Corps Reserve. As the war in Vietnam intensified Bill felt called to active duty. As a Radar Intercept Officer he was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, SC. Wendy Jean joined the family. His tour in Vietnam was cut short by his F4 Phantom jet being shot down. Bill was awarded the Purple Heart and completed two more years in Beaufort.
The next stop was back to his roots and a job as a Systems Engineer with Florida Power & Light in West Palm Beach, FL. There his love of the water, fishing, scuba diving and boating was fulfilled and Jill Elizabeth was added to the family. Bill joined the 4th Anglico Reserve Unit in West Palm Beach, holding various leadership positions including Executive Officer, Officer-in-Charge, and Commanding Officer while completing his 31 years of service and retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Bill retired from FPL after 25 years and joined Bayly in the real estate sales business establishing a long lasting reputation of dedication and integrity.
Bill's faith in the Lord Jesus Christ was very important to him and was evident in the life he lived. At the time of his death, he was a member of Family Church Downtown, West Palm Beach. He showed his love for his family, friends and community with deeds and a servant's heart. He was always available to help in any capacity. He enjoyed running, fishing,the Keys and jalapenos. He was famous for his homemade salsa and smoked fish dip!
He was the silly uncle, the family prankster, and witty. He took his family on numerous vacations, usually surrounded by water. He loved playing island music loudly on his boat, the Baylywick, singing at the top of his lungs! He established and loved the annual Poole family reunion in Sebastian, FL.
He loved all, but his wife, daughters and grandchildren were truly the apples of his eye. He showered them with love and they brought him great pride and joy. Our hearts are breaking, but we know he has been made whole with Jesus and is dancing wildly with Wendy to "Chantilly Lace" in heaven.
He will be interred at the National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL. Church and graveside services with full military honors will be held once Covid restrictions have lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.