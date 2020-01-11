Home

Rutter, William Trewayne
William T. Rutter, 88, of Lighthouse Point, FL, passed away on December 17, 2019, in Canton, GA, after a brief illness. Born in Detroit in 1931, he was the son of the late William Rutter and Jennie Rutter. Bill graduated from Mackenzie High School and the University of Detroit and served in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. Bill spent his career in banking and moved to Florida in 1978 to join the First National Bank of Broward County which was acquired by First Union and later Wachovia Bank.
Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years Marlene (Mulvaney); his son William of Knoxville, TN; his daughter Janice of Boynton Beach, FL; his son Kenneth and wife Debbie of Canton, GA; his son Robert and wife Katie of Needham, MA; adored grandchildren Christine Ellena and husband Ryan of Canton, GA; Billy Rutter, Ben Rutter, Sam Rutter, Marina Rutter and Matthew Rutter; great-grandchildren Ava, Liam and Taylor Ellena; his sister Delores Decker of Royal Oak, MI; his sister-in-law Barbara Gross and husband Walter Gross of Plymouth, MI; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private military ceremony will be held on January 17, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
