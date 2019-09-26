Home

All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
Verdekal, William
William V. Verdekal, 71, Boynton Beach, FL, passed away Friday afternoon September 20, 2019. He was born in Wilkes-Barree, PA, the son of the late Andrew V. and Sara (Prutzman) Verdekal Baylis. On October 29, 2000 he married Sharon Miller Abrino.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son and daughter Justin and Amy Verdekal, and David and Eugene Abrino; five grandchildren, Christopher, Katie, Nicole, Amber and Josiah; and five sisters: Donna Wolfe, Andrea Serratore, Gaynell Grenfell, Saralynn Thomson, and Lori Bubblo.
He was a member of Trinity Church International. Bill was an advocate for the blind and touched many people's lives in everything that he did.
He will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Trinity Church International, 7255 S Military Trail, Lake Worth, FL 33463.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
