William W. Schnabel
Schnabel, William W.
William W. Schnabel, age 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, FL. "Bill" was born January 29, 1945 in Henrico County, VA to the late Paul F. Schnabel, Jr. and Audrey Frees Schnabel. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Business Administration. For the past forty years, Bill was a Licensed General Contractor in the State of Florida. He was also a zealous University of North Carolina Tar Heels fan throughout his life. Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Gulledge Schnabel, brother and spouse Thomas and Marjorie Schnabel of Boynton Beach, FL, uncle William Frees of Cartersville, GA, and many cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Bill are invited to make a donation in his memory to (trustbridgefoundation.org) who provided loving care for Bill and his family.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
