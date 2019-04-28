DUNN, William Warren William "Bill" Warren Dunn, 82, died on April 16, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL with dignity and grace after a long illness. Bill is survived by his wife, Ginny Wexler of Palm Beach Shores, FL along with his daughter, Christy Condon and her husband, Tom of Santa Barbara, CA and three grandchildren, Emily, Tommy and Jack Condon. Also survived by his sister, Caroline Dunn of Augusta, ME, his ex-wife, Gloria Dunn of California and special cousins, John and Edward Dunn and Elizabeth Dunn Nichols. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Katherine and William Dunn and his beloved son, Alexander Dunn. Bill graduated from Bowdoin College and NYU School of Business Administration. He served as Controller for Schlumberger, Limited for many years. Bill enjoyed music and was a lover of the ocean and outdoors which included boating, fishing, tennis and later in life marathon running became his passion. He touched us all with his strength, kindness, wry humor, a healthy skepticism and love of life. Contributions may be made in his name to Kents Hill School, Kents Hill, ME, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME or the . Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary