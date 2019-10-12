|
Williams, Jr., William
William "Bill" J. Williams, Jr., 74, of Tequesta, FL, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Bill was born on February 6, 1945 in Attleboro, MA and moved to Palm Beach County when he was twelve. He served in the Navy and was employed at United Technologies Pratt Whitney for 34 years. Bill enjoyed fishing, traveling, reading and orchids. But most of all he enjoyed the fun times with his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wm. J. and Doris T. Williams; his much beloved in-laws, Olin and Essie Arp; brother, Glen Williams; sister, Sally Hinman; niece, Jennifer Williams; and great friend, David Hodgkins. Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Ann Williams; three nephews, Bryan and Chris Williams and Stephen Hinman; sister-in-law, Louise Williams; brother-in-law, Harry Hinman; and many wonderful friends. Thank you Torey Burke with Trustbridge for your support during this journey and also, thanks to the staff of Courtyard Gardens. Funeral Services were held in Cleveland, TN.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019