Willie Belle DANIELS Obituary
DANIELS, Willie Belle Willie Belle Daniels age 78, of Riviera Beach, Florida died peacefully on June 2, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5PM-8PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 12Noon at Gray's Temple, 523 18th. Street, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to royalpalmfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 6, 2019
