Pierce, Willie Henry
Willie Henry Pierce, age 89, of West Palm Beach, FL, died peacefully on June 9, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00AM at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. An Interment will follow at the same location. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to royalpalmfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences.
Willie Henry Pierce, age 89, of West Palm Beach, FL, died peacefully on June 9, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00AM at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. An Interment will follow at the same location. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to royalpalmfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.