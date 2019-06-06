|
JACKSON, Willie Lee Mrs. Willie Lee Williams Jackson, 91 years of age, of West Palm Beach affectionately known as "Dear" answered the Master's Call and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019. "Dear" is loved by all who knew her and leaves a great legacy with a lifetime of memories to be cherished by her loving and devoted children: Mary L. Ivory (Rev. William Ivory), Frances Jackson Smith, Geraldine Jackson, Maurice James Jackson, and Jefferies Jackson, Sr.; along with a host of loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church. A Celebratory Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 1425 9th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, Elder Jason Hendley, Pastor. Service entrusted to Stevens Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 6, 2019