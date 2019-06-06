Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens Brothers Funeral Home Chapel By The Lake
900 Martin Luther King Blvd
Belle Glade, FL 33430
(561) 833-5526
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Lee JACKSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie Lee JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON, Willie Lee Mrs. Willie Lee Williams Jackson, 91 years of age, of West Palm Beach affectionately known as "Dear" answered the Master's Call and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019. "Dear" is loved by all who knew her and leaves a great legacy with a lifetime of memories to be cherished by her loving and devoted children: Mary L. Ivory (Rev. William Ivory), Frances Jackson Smith, Geraldine Jackson, Maurice James Jackson, and Jefferies Jackson, Sr.; along with a host of loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church. A Celebratory Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 1425 9th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, Elder Jason Hendley, Pastor. Service entrusted to Stevens Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now