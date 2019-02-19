|
|
SHARPE, Deacon Willie Deacon Willie Sharpe age 90 of Delray Beach, Florida entered into his eternal rest on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Viewing will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 9AM following the HomeGong Service 10AM at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church 46 SW 10th Ave Delray Beach, Florida 33444. Revered Dr. Howard B. Barr Jr., Pastor Professional Service Entrusted To: Straghn & Son Tri-City Funeral Home 26 SW 5th Ave Delray Beach, Florida 33444.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 19, 2019