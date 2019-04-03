|
ADAMS, Willis Ellsworth Willis Ellsworth Adams, born Great Bend, KS, August 26, 1929, passed away quietly at his beloved home on Singer Island, FL March 27, 2019. Graduated Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, MS School of Communication. Served in the Korean War as an officer in the US Air Force. Advertising Executive, Chicago, IL. Will, a man extremely devoted to home and family is survived by his wife of 45 years, Caroline, his loving cousin Pauline Schneider, Great Bend, KS, his loving sister-in-law, Jeanne Andreassen and brother-in-law, Robert Andreassen, of Bluffton, SC and adored niece Liisa and her husband John Godts of Ashville, NC. A Memorial Service will be held 2:45PM Monday, April 8, meet at Lane 3, at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 S. State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019