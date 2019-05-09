|
|
LOWERY, Willis Willis Lowery, 85, of Riviera Beach, FL, passed away on April 27, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday May 10, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 1425 9th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 1425 9th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 9, 2019