Cole, Willis V.
Willis V. Cole, age 85, of West Palm Beach, Florida passed away at home on Christmas Day. Mr. Cole was born March 18, 1934 in Lafayette, Indiana to Rev. Carl C. Cole and Gertrude (Craver) Cole. As a young child, Willis spent a lot of time in Raleigh Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where he grew to love watching the Chicago Cubs out of his hospital room window. Willis had two older brothers, Carl Q. Cole and Wilbur "Bill" Cole (both are deceased) whom he treasured. Willis studied classical and concert piano at Jordan Conservatory of Music at Butler University in Indianapolis. Willis married Carmen Melick Cole on June 16, 1956. While a music teacher in various Indiana towns, six children were born: Terry Cole, Sr., R. Nathan Cole, Danette Cole, Melanie Trobough, Willis Andrew Cole and Tim Cole. The Cole Family moved to Palm Springs, Florida in 1967. Willis continued his love of music, teaching and children with the Palm Beach County School System and Palm Beach Baptist School. Willis was a Palm Beach Post carrier for 38 years and was recognized by The Post for his dedication. Upon retirement, Willis volunteered at his grandchildren's schools and various day cares providing his love of music and musical talent in so many ways. Willis loved God, his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Willis continued his love of children as a crossing guard at Palm Springs Elementary for many years. He served many churches as an elder, deacon, pianist and organist. Willis, "Papaw" as he is known by his grands, used his creative talents and created "Mr. C and the 4 Little Cs" with his grandchildren to perform songs of his musical arrangements wherever and whenever he was invited. Willis arranged his own music and performed piano concerts to share his love of God and music. Willis was predeceased by his son, Terry Cole, Sr.; grandson, Terry Cole, Jr.; great-grandsons, William Cariseo and Drake Kessinger. Willis is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carmen Cole; children, Danette Cole, Nathan Cole, Melanie (Scott) Trobough, W. Andy (Pat) Cole and Tim Cole; grandchildren, J.T. (Brooke) Cariseo, Joshua (Lauren) Cariseo, Becky (Shimon) Eliezer, Matthew Trobough, Nicole Davis, Mark Trobough, Ashley Trobough, Sarah Kessinger and Stephen Guidi. Willis is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends near and far all of whom will miss him dearly.
A Funeral Service officiated by Chaplain David Agrinsoni will take place at 3:00PM Monday, December 30, 2019 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, Florida 33415. The family will receive friends from 2:00PM until service time at the funeral home Monday. Mr. Cole will be laid to rest at 1:00PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery, West Palm Beach, Florida.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019