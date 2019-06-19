Portman, Wilma S.

In memory of Wilma S. Portman, age 83, passed away peacefully June 2 2019. She was born September 27, 1935 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Henry and Louise Sallenbach. Wilma was married to her loving husband of 37 years, Joseph T. Portman. She is survived by sisters Ruth Picard of Jupiter Farms, Florida and Betty Pickren, Hazelhurst, Georgia, as well as her sister-in-law Ruth Sallenbach of Lake Worth, Florida. She graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1953 and attended Palm Beach Junior College. She was employed by AT&T for 33 years. Upon retiring she and her husband Joe continued their love of traveling, gardening and photography. Wilma was a avid scuba diver who later became secretary of the Palm Beach Fin Divers Club. She was also a member of the Palm Beach Palm & Cycad Society and frequently volunteered with the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Election Office. A Celebration of her Life Service will be 12:00PM Sunday, June 23, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 2740 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. Burial at South Florida National Cemetery. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 19, 2019