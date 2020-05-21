Schwartz, Wilma

Wilma Schwartz, of Palm Beach, passed away on May 20, 2020.

A beautiful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who was known as "Fifi" to all of her family and friends.

Mrs. Schwartz was predeceased by her sisters Evelyn and Lily, and a brother Maurice.

Mrs. Schwartz is survived by her loving husband, Stanley Schwartz, daughter Gayle Glade, granddaughter Joanne, and great-grandsons Tyler and Kaden.

Fifi was born March 13, 1933 to Anne and Joseph Silverman in Washington, DC, the youngest of 4 children. She was guided into piano and ballet lessons, and attended the Washington School of Ballet, affording her a great childhood.

Fifi married Stanley Schwartz in 1978, and in their 43 years together, they traveled the world over, always returning to Chevy Chase, MD. Their routine was to spend 4 days a week at their 5-acre farm on Sugarloaf Mountain and returning to an apartment in Somerset House in Chevy Chase for the remainder of the week.

For the winter season, the Schwartz's would fly to Palm Beach as residents of Florida.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date when we can freely celebrate Wilma's life.



