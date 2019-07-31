|
Pittsley, Wilmarth Leonard
Wilmarth Leonard Pittsley, age 92, passed away peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Gertrudge Szargowitz and Shirley Clark. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ingegerd Ruth Margaret Karlsson Pittsley and son, Eric Pittsley.
A Funeral Service will be held from 6PM-8PM Thursday, August 1 at All County's Del Lago Chapel, 131 S. Lakeside Dr, Lake Worth, FL. Graveside Service will be 11:15AM Friday, August 2 at South Florida National Cemetery. Please arrive at 11:00AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019