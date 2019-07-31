Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilmarth Pittsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilmarth Leonard Pittsley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilmarth Leonard Pittsley Obituary
Pittsley, Wilmarth Leonard
Wilmarth Leonard Pittsley, age 92, passed away peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Gertrudge Szargowitz and Shirley Clark. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ingegerd Ruth Margaret Karlsson Pittsley and son, Eric Pittsley.
A Funeral Service will be held from 6PM-8PM Thursday, August 1 at All County's Del Lago Chapel, 131 S. Lakeside Dr, Lake Worth, FL. Graveside Service will be 11:15AM Friday, August 2 at South Florida National Cemetery. Please arrive at 11:00AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilmarth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.